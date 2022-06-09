Superbly Serbian Merkur Gaming’s double success in Belgrade

As almost every land-based gaming expo of today centres on linked progressive jackpots, MERKUR displayed its very best.

Press release.- Since its first running in 2007 the Belgrade Future Gaming (BFG) expo demonstrated how all of Serbia’s gaming sectors have constantly evolved and grown. This growth mirrors the progress of the entire gaming industry in Serbia, an industry in which the MERKUR brand takes a leading role.

Held at the Beogradski Sajam (Belgrade Fair) expo centre, on the banks of the Sava River just before it merges with the mighty River Danube, BFG demonstrates how all of Serbia’s gaming sectors benefit from a largely pro-gaming environment – a factor that was shown very clearly by the enthusiasm of the crowds that visited on both of the show’s two days.

MERKUR occupied two separate booths during BFG. MERKUR GAMING Serbia and MERKUR XTiP Slots represented the brand’s market presence through a dual-channel offering of operations, sports betting, and online activities; all under the MERKUR Sun.

As almost every land-based gaming expo of today centres on linked progressive jackpots, MERKUR displayed its very best. The already proven Link Zone, the new Solar Link and a visible preview of the latest addition, the oriental-themed Red Pocket Jackpot. Add to those the engaging MERKUR Mystery jackpot, a stunning array of multi games with numerous new game titles presented in the latest cabinets and there was plenty for visitors to see and try for themselves.

Also at the MERKUR booth specialists GeWeTe displayed their latest cash handling technology innovations, edict eGaming presented their online gaming portfolio and MERKUR eSOLUTIONS showed its brand new payload terminal, facilitating cash and digital payments for online services. It was a representation of the depth and scope of the MERKUR brand throughout the many facets of the gaming landscape.

Belgrade Future Gaming (the clue is in the title) was an excellent show. One that indeed not only opened up the likelihood of future success for that country’s gaming industry but one that opened up the international industry to the whole eastern European sector. The Entertainment Arena Expo (September 6th – 8th in Bucharest, Romania) is next, followed by Bulgaria’s BEGE (November 23rd – 24th in Sofia) set to demonstrate that gaming throughout the Balkans is faring well in the post-pandemic period.

MERKUR GAMING was more than satisfied by BFG with Sakis Isaakidis (Chief Executive, International) noting: “I want to thank the BFG organization, all of our team and all the customers, business partners and visitors that combined to make this not just a good show but a really GREAT show!”.