MERKUR UK publishes sustainability report

Press report.- MERKUR UK has published the second edition of its Sustainability Report which covers social initiatives undertaken by the Group and its family of UK brands throughout 2023.

Produced by Lee Willows, founder and executive chair of ESG Gaming, the report documents MERKUR UK’s far-ranging activities which include high street investment, supporting community-based good causes, creating and sustaining employment opportunities, protecting the environment, promoting safer gambling and encouraging diversity in the workplace.

The MERKUR UK Sustainability Report which is titled ‘Investing in the High Street, Revitalising Local Economies’ is being distributed to all MPs who have MERKUR Slots or MERKUR Bingo venues in their constituencies, to DCMS, the Gambling Commission, GambleAware and associated not for profit organisations, the Shadow Minister for Gambling as well as to Local Authority Licensing and Planning Officers.

Sascha Blodau, general manager of MERKUR UK, hopes the Sustainability Report will help to inform decision-makers and address some of the misconceptions regarding the land-based gambling entertainment sector. He stated: “It’s only by documenting the support we provide locally, regionally and on a national level that we can help provide some balance and perspective to the narrative that’s being promoted in some quarters.

“On a national level MERKUR has invested in excess of £500m in the UK economy, we have created 2,500 jobs, raised more than £1.2m for charities and led the way with our 360 Program which is recognised for being the Gold Standard for safer gambling in the land-based low-stake, low-prize sector.

“I am proud that we have demonstrated how that successful commercial enterprises can also be good corporate citizens.

“All of our brands, including those which are not consumer-facing, have passed the audit of Social Responsibility practices undertaken by the internationally recognised G4 accreditation and certification body.

He added: “Outside of the gambling entertainment space we have supported 100 good causes all of which have been nominated by our venue teams, planted 25,000 trees, offset 2,000 tonnes of CO2e and contributed to help sustain a wind farm initiative in Sri Lanka.

“Our pledges for 2024 are to extend the mitigation measures with regard to our carbon footprint, continue to be audited by G4, uphold our commitment to ethical game design and to introduce in-venue Information Pods where players are able to access safer gambling help and advice.”

Lee Willows confirmed: ‘It’s been a privilege to work with the MERKUR UK team to pull together what is their second Sustainability Report. The report itself paints a picture of both the reach and breadth of MERKUR UK’s approach to and impact of, their unwavering commitment to supporting charities and good causes across the United Kingdom. The report was also able to illuminate the impactful work of MERKUR UK colleagues and how the business is navigating the regulatory landscape and showcasing best practice.”