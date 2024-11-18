Golden Whale announces multi-year extension with Stadtcasino Baden Group

The company renewed the deal with the Swiss casino group to further drive retention and provide ML-based gamification optimisation to its B2B arm, Gamanza Group AG.

Press release.- Golden Whale Productions has announced it has signed a multi-year extension to its current agreement with Stadtcasino Baden Group. Having previously worked with the Swiss casino group to drive customer retention and thereby increase its market share, Golden Whale will continue to support the business in this capacity while also cooperating more intensively with the Stadtcasino Baden Group’s B2B arm, Gamanza.

A subsidiary of Stadtcasino Baden Group, Gamanza has a strong track record for creating software for the igaming industry and counts GamanzaEngage – Switzerland’s leading software suite for online casinos – among its recent success stories. Now supported by Golden Whale, the B2B brand will be able to draw on powerful ML-based optimisation to further enhance its offering.

One of the main aspects Golden Whale will focus on as part of the extended deal is using its advanced, data-driven technologies to turbo-charge Gamanza’s existing gamification suite while empowering the group to offer an even more comprehensive promotional toolkit to its clients.

As such, the renewed partnership offers considerable strategic importance for both Gamanza and the Stadtcasino Baden Group brand, while also offering Golden Whale the opportunity to deploy its ML systems and predictive optimisation tools among a large and highly engaged customer base.

Eberhard Dürrschmid, chief executive officer at Golden Whale, said: “Golden Whale is delighted to announce we’ve agreed a multi-year extension to our current deal with Stadtcasino Baden Group that will see us assist the company with both player retention and increasing market share.

“As part of the agreement, we’ll continue the strong work we’ve done with the brand over the past couple of years while also cooperating more closely with its main B2B arm, Gamanza, to bring our pioneering form of ML-based optimisation directly onto the latter’s gamification suite.”

Christian Aumüller, chief executive Officer at Stadtcasino Baden Group, said: “As one of the gaming industry’s true trailblazers, Stadtcasino Baden Group is very happy to renew its partnership with Golden Whale Productions – a company that, like us, now sits at the very forefront of igaming innovation.”

Then, he added: “The decision to extend the deal was made to drive customer retention and further increase our market share, while also optimising the products and services we offer to B2B clients through Gamanza. With AI and machine learning both having a big role to play in the future of iGaming, the collaboration will hold great strategic importance for us going forward.”