MERKUR UK confirms sponsorship of bacta SR Exchange

Press release.- MERKUR UK has broken new ground by becoming the first gambling entertainment brand to sponsor the Social Responsibility Exchange organised by UK trade association bacta.

The Exchange has been developed to provide a forum for consumer-facing industry staff to share their insights and experience of engaging with machine players across a range of scenarios. It will also feature a keynote address delivered by Mandy Gill, the Gambling Commission’s director of Industry and Specialist Knowledge.

Commenting on MERKUR UK’s sponsorship, Tony Boulton, the company’s Director of Public and Political Relations said: “Three years ago we launched MERKUR UK’s 360 Program which served to crystalise our commitment to safer gambling across the family of MERKUR UK brands.

“Throughout this period 360 has delivered a practical programme of initiatives with all of our brands undergoing responsible gambling audits undertaken by the internationally recognised G4 consultancy and with staff participating in YGAM’s City and Guilds assured safer gambling training.

“We are very clear that safer gambling is a culture which team members need to live by and that can only be achieved courtesy of ongoing training and development which has its roots in providing staff with the skills to identify customers who may be experiencing problems and the confidence to engage in a positive way.”

He added: “Bacta’s SR Exchange with its emphasis on sharing experiences and insight enables staff to learn from each other and take those invaluable lessons back into their venues. We are delighted to support such a powerful initiative.”

Welcoming MERKUR UK’s support, bacta chief executive John White stated: “Bacta members have made great strides in terms of their commitment to safer gambling and initiatives such as the 360 Program have contributed to the record low levels of problem gambling which now exist in the UK.”