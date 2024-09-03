Massachusetts considers multi-factor authentication for online sports betting

The MGC plans to consult with sports betting operators on the matter.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission´s (MGC) chair Jordan Maynard has proposed adopting multi-factor authentication (MFA) to enhance the security of online sports betting accounts.

He said MFA would protect financial data, given that betting accounts are often linked to bank and debit card details. However, not all members support the proposal. At the latest meeting, commissioner Brad Hill argued that users should have the option to choose. The MGC plans to consult with sports betting operators on the matter.