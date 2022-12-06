Maryland casinos generate $163.4m in gaming revenue in November

Revenue was down 30 per cent from October.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $163.4m in gaming revenue in November, up 1.9 per cent compared to November 2021 but down 30 per cent from the record $212.9m recorded in October 2022.

According to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission, MGM National Harbor led the way with $71.6m in revenue. Live! Casino & Hotel generated $57.1m and Horseshoe Casino $16.3m. Hollywood Casino recorded $6.8m, Ocean Downs Casino $6.6m and Rocky Gap Casino $4.8m.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in November totalled $67.7m an increase of 0.8 per cent compared to the same month in 2021. The state’s six casinos generated over $49.25m for Maryland’s Education Trust Fund (ETF).

Mobile sports betting launches in Maryland

GeoComply recorded 16.5m mobile sports betting geolocation transactions in Maryland from the market’s November 23 launch to November 27. It reported 477,365 unique accounts and 3.7m geolocation transfers on Thanksgiving Day, the second day of full, legal mobile wagering.

GeoComply senior vice president of Compliance Lindsay Slader said: “A strong start for the regulated market delivers on the promise of new revenues and consumer protections. Marylanders will continue to ditch illegal offshore sportsbooks for the security of legal, regulated operators that provide player safeguards and tax dollars for the state, just as lawmakers intended.”