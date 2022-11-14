Manchester City 8xBet deal in the spotlight in UK media

A major newspaper claims to have uncovered irregularities in the team’s deal with the Asia-facing betting operator.

UK.- The Mail on Sunday claims to have uncovered anomalies in Manchester City’s commercial partnership with 8xBet. The team named the operator its Official Betting Partner in Asia this summer. However, the agreement has proved to be controversial.

The Norwegian magazine Josimar had already put the spotlight on the deal by raising questions about apparent contradictions in 8xBet’s history, including the date the company was founded and who worked for it. Now the Mail on Sunday is questioning why the company used a model to pose as a representative for 8XBet shaking hands on a contract to sign Teddy Sheringham as ambassador.

Meanwhile, the newspaper claimed that a LinkedIn profile for someone claiming to be 8XBet’s co-founder and CEO, Trinh Thu Trang, had been deleted after it was revealed that the profile photo was a stock image.

The newspaper says the only contact it was able to get for 8xBet from Manchester City was the email address of the CEO of a Dubai-based marketing firm, QOO Global, who was said to be the company’s spokesperson. The MOS noted that although QOO claims to have 50 clients, its website only shows examples of work for 8xBet.

The newspaper also did some digging around QOO’s listed employees and found that they seemed to work elsewhere.