Arkansas casino submits request to authorise igaming

Saracen Casino Resort has submitted its request to the Arkansas Racing Commission.

US.- Saracen Casino Resort has submitted a request to the Arkansas Racing Commission to amend state gaming laws to authorise igaming. The request was submitted by Saracen chief market officer Carlton Saffa, who will appear before the Arkansas Racing Commission on May 6.

Six years ago voters approved the expansion of gaming in Arkansas, to allow up to four brick-and-mortar casinos, in-person and online wagering and online poker. The law does not explicitly prohibit online gambling nor allow it.

Saffa said: “A solution exists by amending ARC Rule 5, which already authorizes online poker, to include other types of table games and slots.”

See also: Arkansas sports betting handle reaches $50.7m in January

He predicted that online gambling wouldn’t have a detrimental impact on the land-based sector but would give the casino operators “a lift” and could generate $12m in additional taxes.