Alexia Gauci, ReferOn: “We are looking at further expanding our client portfolio and we have several new features in the pipeline”

Alexia Gauci, B2B sales manager at ReferOn, discusses the affiliate management system’s journey to success in its first year.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Alexia Gauci, B2B sales manager at ReferOn, delves into ReferOn’s innovative approach to affiliate management and looks back on the first year since the system was launched.

ReferOn has been working for over a year to reach impressive results, what can you tell us about the journey of the company?

ReferOn recently celebrated one year of the project since its launch in February 2023 and has been shortlisted in 2 significant categories of the AffPapa iGaming Awards 2024. Although a slower start to the first year, the first 6 months of this year are on another level. We are looking at further expanding our client portfolio and we have several new features in the pipeline to enhance our current offering.

What were the biggest challenges you had to face as a company?

The affiliate software market is a very competitive one to enter with more and more companies emerging in this sphere over the recent few years. To get a client to consider you, you have to get in early and showcase the product in all its glory whilst also staying competitive in price. Getting this balance was tricky, but our upcoming client list shows the market that we have certainly reached a very respectable level in the industry given our age.

“To get a client to consider you, you have to get in early and showcase the product in all its glory whilst also staying competitive in price.” Alexia Gauci, B2B sales manager at ReferOn.

How does ReferOn help companies share data with their partners?

ReferOn has very easy reporting tools allowing clients – operators, affiliates, and networks – to obtain easy-to-digest stats for the company, affiliate, or tracker, respectively not only do we visually provide this data, but we also give our clients the ability to extract any value via API. This further aids client third-party integrations, such as Tableau, PowerBi, etc. bringing data and reporting to an enhanced and cohesive level.

2024 is an exciting year for ReferOn as you prepare to launch some exciting updates, can you reveal to us the exclusive novelties you have been working on?

ReferOn will soon be updated with new functionality, including Postback enhancements, New IDC rewarding benefits allowing for bundling needs, and new audits, designs, and metrics will also be added soon as well. These are all built with the pain points our customers face in mind and we expect them to stir a positive change.

Why do you think features such as Multi-currency, Multi-language, and Realtime data uploads, are so important for the affiliate management system and why should operators approach to know more about your offer?

ReferOn continues to find interest in new markets to address the challenges of the affiliate industry. There is a lot of interest in affiliate marketing in Latin America right now, and we are working on adapting the product to local conditions to enhance user experience.

This year you also presented features such as 2FA, improved mobile UX, EPC, and Sub affiliation, what feedback did you receive from your partners?

The addition of EPC and mobile UX were the most welcome features from the above list, granting affiliate managers the ability to change on the go and also to do CPC deals with ease. We expect similar feedback for our upcoming features. It’s very rewarding to see how much our partners value their experience with ReferOn. We listen to their feedback continuously and adjust our platform to serve their needs best.

You also keep in touch with partners and the audience in general through your “ReferOn Insights” on your YouTube channel, why do you tell us about that initiative?

ReferOn Insights is our digest series that helps the team take a moment to step away from work and talk about what’s happening right now. In each video, we will consistently talk about technical news, event participation, upcoming webinars and important industry events. The ReferOn team is always following trends and solving current affiliate marketing problems – it’s going to be interesting.

You are also working on free seminars for operators, how did you come up with the idea and why do you think operators should take these webinars?

We constantly receive feedback from partners and customers and have collected a number of the most popular problems along with ways to solve them through the product. We wanted to push the angle of education and insight to the market. Therefore, the seminar will be useful to the audience of operators – to receive practical advice on how to make processes more flexible and thereby optimize resources and business growth or perhaps serve as a recap with existing users as well.

Can you tell us about the topics you will be approaching in the seminars?

The upcoming operator seminar will help operators, both existing and those who are interested in the product, to learn valuable information on what ReferOn can deliver to the user with the following agenda;

Data Discovery : Dashboard, Statistics, Reporting, API, and Clicks report.

: Dashboard, Statistics, Reporting, API, and Clicks report. Tracking Methodology : Creating a campaign, Creating a media item, Setting deals individually or in bulk, and Bulk comments.

: Creating a campaign, Creating a media item, Setting deals individually or in bulk, and Bulk comments. Management Tips: Company adjustments, Master affiliate adjustments, Manager reassignments, Password setting and 2FA, Payment method checks, and Support reminders.

What industry events are you planning to attend in 2024?

It is looking to be a jam-packed schedule for 2024; with the team having just returned from Sao Paulo, Brazil. Then we plan to attend Casino Beats, Malta, followed by iGB Amsterdam, and then onto SBC Summit, Lisbon. Should you be also attending any of these, please get in touch with us and we can arrange a meeting.