Make crime pay with BGaming’s Wild Card Gang

A Criminal Underworld meets the innovative MergeUp Mechanic in BGaming’s Wild Card Gang.

Press release.- BGaming plunges players deep into the gritty world of organised crime, where a rogue gallery of sinister criminals takes centre stage in Wild Card Gang.

This moody slot draws inspiration from the crime genre’s most iconic TV shows and movies. With menacing characters inspired by Peaky Blinders and an atmospheric soundtrack that provokes memories of Twin Peaks, Wild Card Gang is a treat for both the eyes and ears.

Wild Card Gang offers engaging gameplay beyond its thematic and visual appeal, utilizing BGaming’s innovative MergeUp mechanic. This unique feature allows four or more adjacent symbols to form a cluster. After a cluster is paid out, some symbols disappear while the remaining ones evolve into the next level’s symbols, with nine different symbols in the game. All of this occurs on a 6×6 game grid.

Recognising the importance of mobile gameplay, BGaming has designed Wild Card Gang to deliver an exciting experience that has no issue transitioning onto smaller screens. The MergeUp mechanic lends itself perfectly to mobile play, inviting players to enjoy long, anticipation-filled sessions as they climb up the levels and unlock the game’s winning potential.

As a BGaming slot, Wild Card Gang has more tricks up its sleeve. Landing four or more Scatter symbols triggers the Free Spins bonus round. During this, whenever a win occurs, the winning cells are marked. If a marked cell is part of another winning cluster, it receives a 2x multiplier. This multiplier can accumulate throughout the round, reaching up to 128x.

Players can pay their way into the game’s bonus rounds. The Buy Bonus feature allows you to trigger the Free Spins bonus for 100x the stake. Additionally, the Chance x2 option enables players to increase their bet by 1.25 times to double their chances of activating the bonus.

Wild Card Gang is a slot with its guns locked and loaded. The game has a maximum win of 5,000x, a mouthwatering RTP of 97.25 per cent, and a very high volatility rating.