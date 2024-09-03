LuckyStreak announces a new partnership with NuxGame

Through this new agreement, LuckyStreak’s premium live blackjack, roulette and baccarat will be integrated into NuxGame’s aggregation platform.

Press release.- LuckyStreak has joined forces with B2B igaming solution provider NuxGame.

The partnership will see LuckyStreak integrate its premium live blackjack, roulette and baccarat onto NuxGame’s aggregation platform, enabling NuxGame’s large network of casino operator customers to provide players with high-quality content and experiences.

LuckyStreak has been involved in the production and streaming of live casino games since 2014. Co-founders Ady Totah (CEO) and Erez Cywier (CTO) are committed to providing high-quality gameplay experience, hosted by well-trained Games Presenters, and maintaining high standards of production, streaming, and reliability. The company’s games are played at online casinos globally.

NuxGame is expanding its suite of gaming solutions and actively seeking partnerships to offer diverse and innovative products. The integration of LuckyStreak’s live games into the NuxGame platform aims to enhance its portfolio and strengthen its position in the igaming industry.

Rory Kimber, LuckyStreak commercial director said: “We’re thrilled to have struck a deal with NuxGame to market our high-quality live games to their impressive customer base. NuxGame’s offering is second to none and supports our strategy of achieving wide distribution through premium partners into ever-expanding markets. It’s a deal we’ve coveted for some time, and I’m personally delighted to get this one done. I want to thank NuxGame for their enthusiasm and willing collaboration; this will be a great partnership for us.”

Rory Kimber, LuckyStreak commercial director.

Dmitry Volkov, chief revenue officer at NuxGame, “We’re excited to cooperate with LuckyStreak, whose innovative approach to live casino games, streamed from their art-deco studio, expands the content on our platform. With features like customizable video, dealer tipping, and instant screen results, their offerings, including blackjack, baccarat, and roulette, perfectly complement the new content we’ve been adding. This partnership allows our operators to provide even more exciting games to their players, reflecting our ongoing commitment to delivering top-tier gaming experiences and keeping our operators satisfied.”