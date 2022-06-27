Louisiana’s Paragon Casino to host golf fundraiser

The venue and the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe have signed a deal with United Way of Central Louisiana.

US.- The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and Paragon Casino Resort in Louisiana have partnered with United Way of Central Louisiana to host the Hit for Hope Tunica-Biloxi Governors Cup. The fundraising golf tournament will be held at the Tamahka Trails Golf Course, Paragon’s 18-hole championship-level golf course.

Funds will be donated to United Way of Central Louisiana programmes benefitting the ALICE (asset limited, income constrained, employed) population. United Way of Central Louisiana president and CEO Michelle Purl and the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana’s chairman, Marshall Pierite, will take part in the competition.

Pierite said: “The Tunica Biloxi Tribe will always seek opportunities to aid not only Tribal citizens but all our friends, family and neighbors. United Way of Central Louisiana is an outstanding partner, and we greatly appreciate the work they do to make a difference in the lives of some of the most vulnerable in Central Louisiana.”

Purl commented: “It is because of the generosity of our partner organizations and goodhearted people across central Louisiana that we can continue to advocate for the betterment of our communities and find solutions that uplift families in need. We hope to continue our partnership with the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and Paragon Casino Resort in our collective mission of serving the families of Central Louisiana.”

Louisiana sports betting handle down in May

Louisiana’s sports betting handle was $171.1m in May, according to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. The figure was down 17.8 per cent from the $208.3m wagered in April. The seven online sportsbooks in Louisiana took $142.9m in bets, while retail sportsbooks were responsible for the other $28.5m.

Louisiana sportsbooks took $25.7m in gross revenue, up 351.7 per cent compared to April’s $6.1m. The big difference was due to win percentage. Bettors did relatively well in April and sportsbooks had a slim 1.8 per cent hold, but in May, sportsbooks had a win percentage of 15.9 per cent.