Louisiana casino revenue drops in June

US.- The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has released its monthly revenue report for Louisiana’s 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino. The report shows a decline in revenue of 26 per cent year-on-year to $196m, compared to $265m in June 2022

June’s revenue was also down 2 per cent compared to the previous month, when gaming venues reported $202.8m. The Lake Charles district brought in $79.5m in revenue, a year-over-year increase of 5.4 per cent. Golden Nugget Lake Charles reported $29.3m, L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles $27.3m, Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel $14.2m and Horseshoe Lake Charles $8.8m.

Meanwhile, Shreveport/Bossier properties generated $45.7m in revenue, down 14.4 per cent year-on-year. Margaritaville Resort Casino posted revenue of $15.3m, Horseshoe Bossier City $10.2m and Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel $9m.

Facilities in the New Orleans district generated $43.2m in revenue, an 11.6 per cent decrease year-on-year. Harrah’s New Orleans brought in revenue of $19.8m, followed by Boomtown Casino & Hotel with $10.2m and Treasure Chest Casino with $7.1m.

Revenue in the Baton Rouge district was $21.5m, down 12.2 per cent compared to June 2022. L’Auberge Casino Hotel generated $16m, followed by Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge with $4.4m and the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino Hotel with $1.1m. Revenue from Evangeline Downs Racetrack & Casino in St. Landry Parish was $6m, down 2.1 per cent year-on-year.

