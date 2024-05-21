Livespins builds on global reach with BetConstruct deal

Company behind award-winning social live streaming platform inks major distribution deal with leading platform and content provider.

Press release.- Livespins, part of the Evolution Gaming Group, has partnered with BetConstruct in a deal that will see its award-winning social live-streaming product launch to the platform and content provider’s operator partners.

Livespins delivers an electrifying player experience. Not only can players tune in to watch their favourite streamers, celebrities and brand ambassadors fire up the reels on chart-topping slots from top-flight studios, but they can also get directly involved by betting behind the streamer.

If the streamer wins, they win. This ultimately creates a group bet and a shared player experience with fun guaranteed whether the spin wins or not. It also offers unprecedented social interaction – players can chat with the streamer and each other throughout, and also drop reactions, emojis and gifs.

Livespins provides a new way for operators to access online casino content and deliver it to their players, with the platform being crowned winner of the Innovation in Slot Provision Award at the EGR B2B Awards 2023.

It really is a pioneering product, allowing operators to leverage the huge demand for casino and slot streaming in a way that is compliant. Because Livespins sits within the casino lobby, players are offered all of the safe gaming tools required under the operator’s local and international licences.

For BetConstruct, the partnership further strengthens its position as a leading platform and content provider to some of the biggest operators in the business.

Michael Pedersen, chief commercial officer at Livespins, said: “BetConstruct is a major player in the platform and content space, and we are thrilled to be making Livespins available to its operator partners for the first time.

“The demand for slot streaming is at an all-time high already but is only set to rise in the coming months and years. Livespins provides a way for operators in markets across the world to tap into this while being fully compliant with local and international regulations and requirements.

“This is another important deal for us as we continue to build momentum behind the Livespins revolution.”

Ruzanna Elchyan, head of Gaming at BetConstruct, added: “We go to great lengths to remain at the cutting edge of the industry and this partnership with Livespins allows us to bring a truly pioneering product and player experience to our operator partners.

“Streaming has a place in this industry and its popularity among players will only become stronger. Of course, with Livespins, players not only get to watch the best streamers in the world spin up blockbuster games, they can get directly involved in the action, too.”