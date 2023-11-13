Lithuanian gambling revenue rises 15.2 per cent in year to date

Revenue has reached €161m, with strong growth in online gambling.

Lithuania.- Gross gambling revenue in Lithuania reached €161m in the three quarters to September 30, an increase of 15.2% year-on-year. The national regulator reported that online gambling revenue rose by 24.4 per cent to €107m while land-based gambling revenue rose just 0.4 per cent to €54m.

GGR from online slot machines reached €72.1m. Category A online slots generated $69.5m, up 33.7 per cent, and Category B slots generated €2.6m, up 18.2 per cent. Online sports betting revenue dropped by 1.1 per cent to €26.1m while table games GGR rose by 63 per cent to €8.8m.

At land-based gaming venues, Category B slots generated €22.9m, a drop of 3 per cent year-on-year. However, revenue from Category A slots rose by 13 per cent to €11.3m. Retail sports betting revenue fell by 10.5 per cent to €6.8m and land-based table game revenue fell 3.2 per cent to €12.9m.

Finally, lottery revenue rose 15.5 per cent to €46.3m in spite of the fact that the number of ticket sales fell by 7.4 per cent to 73.9 million. Player winnings fell 2.9 per cent to €55.7m.

In September, the Lithuanian Gambling Supervisory Authority fined Amber Gaming €15,000 following a complaint about limits placed on a player’s betting options on its 7bet brand. The player had complained to the regulator in May.

The regulator launched an unplanned special inspection under Article 18, paragraph 1 of Lithuania’s Gambling Act. It found that the operator had failed to provide relevant data on terms and conditions and its right to allow special promotions for certain players. It said Amber Gaming failed to provide evidence of circumstances that could lead to a player’s betting options being limited.