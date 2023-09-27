Lithuanian gambling regulator fines Amber Gaming

Amber Gaming said the player placed 279 bets on sports during the period in question.

A customer complained that the operator had limited betting options.

Lithuania.- The Lithuanian Gambling Supervisory Authority has fined Amber Gaming €15,000 following a complaint about limits placed on a player’s betting options on its 7bet brand. The player had complained to the regulator in May.

The regulator launched an unplanned special inspection under Article 18, paragraph 1 of Lithuania’s Gambling Act. It found that the operator had failed to provide relevant data on terms and conditions and its right to allow special promotions for certain players. It said Amber Gaming failed to provide evidence of circumstances that could lead to a player’s betting options being limited.

The operator has the right to appeal. It has already been fined once this year, having been hit with a €6,000 penalty in February for breaching Lithuania’s strict rules against gambling promotion by sending two emails to users with information about creating passwords for 7bet accounts.

Earlier this month, the Lithuanian Gambling Supervisory Authority issued another fine against Top Sport. It fined the operator €25,000 for failing to stop a person who had self-excluded from accessing its online gambling offering.

The player contacted the regulator in March to inform it that he had been able to access his account despite registering for the national self-exclusion programme in October of last year. The regulator found that despite registering on October 31, the player had gambled with Top Sport online on November 11 and 22 and was able to remain logged in to his account.