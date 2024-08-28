Light & Wonder and Penn Entertainment launch Hollywood Casino at Greektown live dealer tables

The games are available on Penn’s online Hollywood Casino platform.

US.- Light & Wonder and Penn Entertainment have announced the launch of Hollywood Casino at Greektown branded live dealer tables on Penn’s online Hollywood Casino platform in Michigan. It’s the first time Penn has launched online casino games with local property branding.

The new titles include Hollywood Casino at Greektown branded blackjack tables, a new live-dealer version of Lucky Cat Baccarat and a title from Penn Game Studios (PGS), Penn’s in-house game studio. Penn has also added Light & Wonder casino titles to Hollywood Casino in Michigan and theScore Bet Sportsbook & Casino in Ontario, Canada.

Dana Jackel, VP commercial and managing director of US iGaming at Light & Wonder, said: “This is a very exciting launch for us. We expect that the combination of the Hollywood Casino brand and our premium features will make for a highly relevant and extraordinarily fun gaming experience in North America. We believe Penn Entertainment’s players will love our feature-packed live dealer casino portfolio, and we look forward to enjoying mutual success in Michigan and beyond.”

Jason Birney, vice president of operations at Penn Interactive, added: “We are pleased to partner with Light & Wonder to launch these bespoke gaming options for our customers in Michigan. The addition of these games enhances our overall online casino offering in the state and creates important omnichannel touchpoints between our Greektown property and our Hollywood Casino product.”

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $220.8m in July

Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $220.86m in internet gaming gross receipts and gross sports betting receipts for July. Gross receipts increased 3.2 per cent compared to June.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, July igaming gross receipts totalled $191.44m and gross sports betting receipts totalled $29.42m. Combined adjusted gross receipts (AGR) were $189.5m: $172.3m from iGaming and $17.2m from internet sports betting. The internet sports betting handle was $250.2m.