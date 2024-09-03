Leicester Riders basketball team announces milestone deal with Ygam

It’s the first time a British basketball team has collaborated with the safer gambling charity.

UK.- The Leicester Riders basketball team has announced a partnership deal with youth-focused gambling harm charity Ygam. It has named Ygam its Charity of the Year alongside the Riders Foundation for the forthcoming 24/25 season. It’s the first time a British basketball team has entered into such an agreement.

Sacha Kent, Programme Lead for Education, Sports and Youth at Ygam, commented: “We are honoured to partner with Leicester Riders for the upcoming season and extend our reach within the sport of basketball.

“With gaming and gambling so heavily intertwined with professional sports, it is vital that we are doing all we can to safeguard all young people who participate in the sport they love. Leicester Riders do fantastic work in surrounding communities, including one of the country’s largest Basketball Apprentice schemes at Charnwood College, and a partnership with Loughborough University.

“The club’s community programmes also reach nearly 20,000 young people from across the city and wider county, and we are excited to use sport as a vehicle to make a real difference in the lives of young people, helping them navigate the digital world safely and responsibly.”

The Riders said its commitment to young people goes beyond the court via its Foundation’s Academy and partnerships with Charnwood College and Loughborough University.

Simon Winfield, interim CEO of Leicester Riders, said: “We’re excited to be working with Ygam. We have a deep admiration for their efforts in promoting gaming and gambling awareness among the youth of today.

“The Riders organisation takes seriously its responsibility to the young people who have entrusted us with their futures, both at Charnwood College and Loughborough University. A large part of that responsibility is ensuring that they are well set up for life beyond the Riders. Through Ygam’s education on the potential risks and dangers associated with gaming and gambling, we are fulfilling our commitment to ensuring their well-being and long-term success.

“We’re also excited at the prospect of helping to educate thousands of young people across Leicestershire, who we work closely with through the Leicester Riders Foundation. Through this partnership, we uphold the club’s dedication to its local community, ensuring that we leave a lasting, positive influence on the lives of generations to come.”

