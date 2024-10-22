Sportradar deepens official partnership with NBA with launch of innovative, value-add fan engagement solutions

New and expanded offerings foster personalisation and deeper fan engagement for NBA.

Press release.- Sportradar is enhancing its partnership with the NBA this season through the introduction of a suite of innovative fan engagement solutions fuelling the passion of the league’s two billion global fans. These products represent the next phase in the evolution of basketball consumption benefitting not only the NBA but also operators and media partners looking to capitalise on the excitement surrounding one of the world’s most-watched and bet-on sports.

Sportradar, leveraging AI and its advanced, proprietary technology, has launched a suite of next-generation products for the NBA by accessing the full range of official NBA content, including skeletal tracking data. Sportradar is able to harness hundreds of thousands of data points from each game, enabling the rapid development of products that redefine the standards of fan engagement and open up new revenue streams for the NBA and its partners and Sportradar clients.

Virtualised Live Match Tracker: This innovative tool uses computer vision to transform real-time official NBA data into 3D visualizations that are delivered in a hyper-personalised stream, featuring customisable viewing angles and resulting in an immersive experience that keeps fans engaged in a betting operator’s app as they are served in-play betting opportunities.

4Sight Streaming: Launched earlier this year for tennis, and now available for basketball, 4Sight Streaming generates animated overlays and actionable insights by processing an unparalleled volume of deep data. This creates an enriched viewing experience that can predict the likely outcomes in a game so that fans can make informed real-time betting decisions.

NBA Advanced Visualisations: Through rich, interactive graphics and animations, these visualizations leverage real-time skeletal tracking data to create engaging content, such as 3D animations, heat maps and player performance metrics, that enhance game analysis and add a dynamic element to support media companies' storytelling about action on the court.

emBET: Following its successful launch on NBA League Pass earlier this year, emBET now allows bettors to actively monitor their wagers and is also now available on a wider range of devices, including internet-connected televisions and Android devices, increasing opportunities for fans to enjoy an interactive viewing and betting experience.

Eric Conrad, EVP, Rights & Strategic Partnerships – USA & LatAm, Sportradar said: “Sportradar is committed to deepening our longstanding partnership with the NBA, while also supporting betting operators and media companies in capitalizing on the immense global popularity of the league. Sportradar’s proprietary technology, underpinned by the application of powerful AI to deep data, continues to reimagine how fans interact with the NBA. We are excited by what the future holds, driven by our constant innovation.”