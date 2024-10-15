Las Vegas to host Women of Inspiration Celebration on November 1

The event celebrates female senior leaders in sports, gaming and entertainment.

US.- Women in Sports & Events (WISE) Las Vegas Women of Inspiration celebration will take place on November 1 at the Las Vegas Aces headquarters. The event is intended to recognise female leaders in sports and events who have inspired others by breaking barriers and fostering equitable change.

Organisers say the honorees embody the core mission of WISE Las Vegas, acting as empowering role models, and supportive mentors, making a positive impact in their respective industries and communities.

The 2024 Women of Inspiration honorees are: