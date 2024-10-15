Las Vegas to host Women of Inspiration Celebration on November 1
The event celebrates female senior leaders in sports, gaming and entertainment.
US.- Women in Sports & Events (WISE) Las Vegas Women of Inspiration celebration will take place on November 1 at the Las Vegas Aces headquarters. The event is intended to recognise female leaders in sports and events who have inspired others by breaking barriers and fostering equitable change.
Organisers say the honorees embody the core mission of WISE Las Vegas, acting as empowering role models, and supportive mentors, making a positive impact in their respective industries and communities.
See also: Las Vegas Tropicana Casino imploded to make way for Oakland Athletics ballpark
The 2024 Women of Inspiration honorees are:
- Woman of Inspiration in Sports: Sandra Douglass Morgan, President of the Las Vegas Raiders
- Connecting Gaming & Sports: Lauren O’Brien, Director of Global Games at Aristocrat Gaming
- Woman of Inspiration in Hospitality: Jan Jones Blackhurst, Board Member at Caesars Entertainment and Executive Director of the Black Fire Leadership Program at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas
- Woman of Inspiration in Sports Events: Lisa Motley, Vice President of Sports & Special Events at the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority
- Woman of Inspiration to Watch: Stephanie Barrett, CEO & Founder of Her Competitive Advantage
- Women of Inspiration of the Year: Las Vegas Aces
In this article:gaming