Las Vegas Sands names Collin Morikawa as ambassador

The six-time PGA Tour winner has become the company’s champion ambassador.

US.- Las Vegas Sands has announced that six-time PGA Tour winner Collin Morikawa has become the company’s champion ambassador. The multi-year engagement will see Morikawa, a two-time major champion, six-time PGA Tour winner, two-time Ryder Cup participant, and Olympian, participate in various initiatives and continue supporting Sands golf clinics designed to promote youth development and leadership skills.

Sands will donate $100,000 to the Maggie Hathaway Golf Course restoration project in Los Angeles. Morikawa, an LA native and honorary chairman of Fore Youth: The 2023 US Open Community Legacy Campaign, has championed the transformation of the golf course into a hub for junior golf development.

Sands Chairman and CEO Robert G. Goldstein said: “Collin is an outstanding partner for us on many fronts, first and foremost because of his leadership both on and off the course. Between our mutual home of Las Vegas and shared Asia roots, we intend to create a host of opportunities to advance the priorities and causes that are equally important to us.”

Morikawa commented: “I’ve had the opportunity to work with Sands in New York and Macao, and we are very much aligned in our commitment to leverage the sport of golf to advance youth development and build leadership skills. But I’m just as excited that we share a vision for creating strong communities by addressing areas that need the infusion of resources we can bring to the table. Working together, we will create many opportunities for our joint community priorities.”

Last year, Las Vegas Sands announced eight-time LPGA Tour champion Minjee Lee as the company’s first female brand ambassador. Sands said the deal would showcase the success of female champions as role models for young athletes and young women while promoting women’s golf to a broader audience at the company’s resorts.