Las Vegas launches new business ad campaign

Two 30-second ads were shot at locations on the Las Vegas Strip.

US.- Las Vegas has launched a new business advertising campaign. Entitled “Not Invited,” it includes two ads, digital banners and a radio spot. The two 30-second ads, “Not Invited” and “Offsite,” were shot at locations on the Las Vegas Strip.

Lisa Messina, chief sales officer for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), said: “This campaign captures how the unique energy of Las Vegas acts as the catalyst that drives innovation, change and engagement. We regularly hear from leaders, planners and attendees that the opportunities to connect and inspire through the shared experiences that only Vegas can provide continues to drive their business forward and ultimately affects the bottom line.”

A report from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) released in April showed that the total economic output related to visitor spending in 2022 reached a record $79.3bn. That’s an increase of 24.7 per cent from the previous record set in 2019.

The annual Economic Impact of Southern Nevada’s Tourism Industry report outlines economic impacts associated with the region’s tourism industry and convention travel, including visitor spending on rooms, dining, shopping, sports, local transportation and other activities and amenities.

Recently, LVCVA appointed four new sales leaders to help market and sell Las Vegas as a meeting and event destination. The new team members aim to help grow meeting, convention and tradeshow sales for the destination and the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.21bn in August

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.21bn in gaming revenue in August. That’s an increase of 0.07 per cent year-on-year, but 14.3 per cent lower than in July ($1.4bn).

The Las Vegas Strip generated $666.7m, up 1 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.02bn, a 0.18 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 2 per cent year-on-year.