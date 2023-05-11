Las Vegas’ Circa Resort & Casino to launch Sports Gambling Hall of Fame

The Sports Gambling Hall of Fame will launch during professional sports betting networking conference BetBash.

US.- Circa Sports, the Las Vegas-based sports betting arm of Circa Resort & Casino, has announced that it will host a Sports Gambling Hall of Fame. The venue will honour bookmakers and bettors who have notably transformed the sports gambling industry.

A ceremony will take place on August 11 during the professional sports betting networking conference BetBash. This year, the committee will recognise five living inductees, while five will be honoured in memoriam.

Billy Walters, considered the greatest sports bettor of all time will be recognised along with professional sports bettor and former Las Vegas casino executive Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal, oddsmaker Roxy Roxborough, who introduced mathematical formulas and computer models to the industry and revolutionised the technology for updating odds for hundreds of sports books, newspapers and media outlets.

Derek Stevens, Circa’s CEO and founder, said: “It’s an honor to have our sportsbook serve as the physical location for the Sports Gambling Hall of Fame. At Circa, we are all about recognizing those who have made our city and industry what it is today. We look forward to celebrating these individuals and ensuring that their legacy is cemented.”

Gadoon “Spanky” Kyrollos, founder of the Sports Gambling Hall of Fame and BetBash, added: “It was a no-brainer to ask Derek if the Sports Gambling Hall of Fame could live in the world’s largest sportsbook – it’s truly the most beautiful and best sportsbook in the world. Most of the time, you have a casino and then you build a sportsbook into it.

“But at Circa, the casino was built around the sportsbook. Being a sports bettor, it’s such an incredible thing and we love what Derek has done down here. We look forward to having a permanent venue to recognize these accomplishments in our industry.”

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.31bn in March

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.31bn in gaming revenue in March. That’s a decrease of 3.1 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $724.5m, down 2.9 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and other surrounding areas, generated $1.1bn, a 2.4 per cent decrease. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue fall 6.1 per cent year-on-year.