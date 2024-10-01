Koi Nation reports Shiloh Resort & Casino project meets Indian Gaming Law requirements

The Koi Nation of Northern California says the project is in compliance with the Restored Lands Provision.

US.- The Koi Nation of Northern California has claimed that it is in full compliance with the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act’s “Restored Lands Provision” as it pursues its proposed Shiloh Resort & Casino project in Sonoma County.

Darin Beltran, chair of the Koi Nation of Northern California’s Tribal Council, said: “The promise of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act’s ‘restored lands provision’ was to remedy the tragic history of forced removal and relocation by allowing restored lands to be utilized for tribal gaming. Like it or not, a rigid set of rules exists to qualify for this provision of federal law — and we’ve dutifully met them all.

“This unique provision of federal law allows tribes restored to federal recognition status, such as the Koi Nation, to pursue gaming according to strict statutory and regulatory requirements.”

Dino Beltran, vice chair of the Koi Nation of Northern California’s Tribal Council, added: “Since that time, the center of Koi Pomo life – and death – has been in Sonoma County. Our application is in full compliance with the Indian Gaming Regulation Act’s restored lands provision.”

California governor Gavin Newsom has expressed opposition to the proposed casino project. Newsom’s Office raised concerns that the DOI is departing from procedural pathways and safeguards for tribes who wish to restore tribal land and establish a casino.