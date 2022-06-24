Kindred loses lawsuit against Norway

Kindred’s Trannel subsidiary says it will appeal the decision.

Norway.- Kindred Group’s Trannel subsidiary has lost its lawsuit against Norway. The operator had lodged the case after losing an appeal against a cease and desist order issued by Norway’s gambling regulator. Oslo District Court has ruled against Trannel, but the operator says it will appeal.

Trannel, which runs Unibet, does not have a licence to offer gambling in Norway due to the country’s state monopoly on gaming. However, it argues that the Norwegian model is contrary to international laws.

The Norwegian regulator Lotteritilsynet had ordered Trannel to stop offering gaming to Norwegian players back in April 2019. It said the operator would be fined NOK 1.2m (€118,700) per day if it disobeyed the order. After Trannel’s appeal failed, it lodged a legal case against the Norwegian state. That’s now also failed, but Kindred plans to appeal.

It said: “We take note that the Oslo District Court has not accepted our arguments that there is a lack of legal basis for the cease and desist order. We continue to dispute and will appeal as we seek to deliver a free, open, competitive and safe gambling environment in Norway.

“We continue to believe that a transparent and objective licensing regime is the only way to obtain a well-functioning gambling market that balances consumer entertainment and consumer protection. We will continue to work towards this goal.”

Atle Hamar, director general of Lotteritilsynet, said: “The verdict confirms that the authority’s decision to stop the illegal gambling offer was correct. We now expect Trannel to withdraw from the Norwegian market.”

Kindred takes “difficult decision” to leave German igaming market

Kindred Group has announced that it will withdraw its Unibet brand from the German market due to slow progress with licensing and the tight restrictions in the regulated market. It has withdrawn its sportsbook and online slots licence applications and will halt operations in the country from July 1.

New players can no longer register on Unibet’s German site and deposits have been blocked. The site will remain open for existing players to bet and withdraw funds until June 30.

Meanwhile, Unibet has sealed a sponsorship arrangement with AFC Ajax after gaining a Dutch online gambling licence. The multi-year deal will see Unibet become an official partner of Ajax for a range of joint marketing and promotional initiatives.