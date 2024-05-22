Keynote speakers announced for G2E Asia’s 15th anniversary and Asian IR Expo

The exhibition is set to welcome more than 8,000 visitors from 80 countries and regions.

The collaboration between G2E Asia and the Asian IR Expo will highlight more than 100 exhibitors, two specialized zones, and two three-day individual conference programs.

Press release.- G2E Asia and the Asian IR Expo are set to return to Macau on June 4-6, 2024 with a lineup of esteemed keynote speakers throughout the week, including:

Day One: Bill Miller , President and CEO of the American Gaming Association | Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes , Director of Macao Government Tourism Office

, President and CEO of the American Gaming Association | , Director of Macao Government Tourism Office Day Two: Leong Wai Man , President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government

, President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government Day Three: Alejandro H. Tengco, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)

Among the exhibition, highlights will be leading brands in slots, table gaming, and electronic gaming machines, as well as specialized zones dedicated to technology, sports, and entertainment reflecting current industry trends.

Among the exhibition, highlights will be leading brands in slots, table gaming, and electronic gaming machines, as well as specialized zones dedicated to technology, sports, and entertainment reflecting current industry trends.

The technology zone will offer innovative solutions across departments to address the diverse needs of organizations of all sizes – including two days of expert-led Tech Talk Forum sessions covering hospitality, CRM, identity management, and security – while the sports and entertainment zone will host exhibitors from influencer and celebrity agencies, event and entertainment firms, sports consultancies, sports marketing agencies and more.

In honour of its 15th anniversary, G2E Asia will kick off with an exclusive reception, followed by custom-tailored networking sessions throughout the event.