G2E Asia’s grand return to Macau: celebrating 15 years of excellence

Press release.- G2E Asia, the leading gaming and entertainment marketplace in Asia, proudly announces its return to Macau on June 4-6, 2024, marking its 15th-anniversary milestone. In collaboration with the Asian IR Expo, this year’s event is set to deliver an enhanced experience in all aspects of the expo, with 360-degree opportunities across the gaming, entertainment, and integrated resort industries.

Aligned with the industry’s growing focus on technology, G2E Asia’s 15th edition will unveil a dedicated Technology Zone and Tech Talk Stage within the exhibition hall. This specialized area will spotlight the latest industry innovations and feature insightful presentations on identity management, security, hospitality, and customer relationship management.

The combined G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo will showcase more than 100 industry-leading exhibitors across 20,000 square meters of floor space. Prioritizing both quantity and quantity of exhibitors, both events remain committed to their primary goal of serving as a key marketplace for the industry and delivering value and opportunities for all stakeholders.

The G2E Asia Conference consists of three content-rich days of sessions led by industry leaders, influencers, and experts. Highlights include:

An in-depth look at the financial outlook for Asian gaming markets.

Two panels dedicated to emerging markets as well as a spotlight on Thailand and the Middle East.

An insightful panel discussion on smart table innovations.

Technology experts discussing AI and Cybersecurity.

The IAGA Best Practices Institute, which will examine compliance and regulation challenges in Asia, data protection measures, and the latest advancements in combating financial crime.

Featured speakers include Praveen Choudhary, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley Asia Limited; Angela HanLee, APAC Gaming & Leisure Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence; Evan Spytma, CEO, Hotel Stotsenberg; Ioannis Kontoulas, Board Member, Hellenic Gaming Commission; Angus Chan, Associate Director of Research, UBS AG; Daniel Li, Advisor, Cambodia Commercial Gambling Management Commission; Udorn Olsson, Chairman, Phoenix Aviation (Thailand) Co Ltd; Kelly Gass, President, San Marco Capital Partners LLC; Fredric E. Gushin, Managing Director, Spectrum Gaming Group; Rick McDonald, General Manager Table Games Strategy, The Star Entertainment Group and

Kok Tin Gan, Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd.

The enriched networking events include the President’s Reception, the 15th Anniversary Reception, and a conference luncheon that will offer abundant networking opportunities to connect with like-minded professionals from diverse backgrounds.