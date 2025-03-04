Kentucky sports betting handle reaches $277.1m in January

The handle increased by 12.8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) has reported that the state’s sportsbooks took a $277.1m handle in January. That’s a rise of 12.8 per cent compared to January 2024 but 5.5 per cent behind December’s figures. In the first month of the year, some $270.1m was bet online, while $7m was bet at retail locations.

Revenue in January reached $32.3m, down from $34.3m in January 2024 but up 64.7 per cent from December 2024’s $19.6m. The state took $4.6m in taxes, down 5.2 per cent from January 2024 but up 59 per cent from December.

FanDuel continued to lead in handle, with $13.2m in revenue from $96.2m in wagers. DraftKings led in terms of revenue, reporting $13.4m from $95m in bets. Bet365 reported a $26.6m handle and $2.4m in revenue.

Since the state launched regulated online wagering at the end of September 2023, bets have reached $3.66bn, revenue $404.5m and taxes $57.8m. Retail has contributed $130.9m in handle, $10m in revenue and $1m in taxes since regulated land-based wagering began.