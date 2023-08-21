Keep Your Data Secret: Why an In-House Ad Serving Solution is the Best Betting Company’s Bet

Data privacy poses a multifaceted challenge for advertising strategies in the dynamic betting industry. The pathway to surmounting these hurdles often leans towards expensive, in-house software development and collaborations with restrictive ad networks. However, the Epom ad server offers a robust solution that puts control back into the hands of the operators: a hosted white-label ad server.

Overcoming Data Privacy Challenges of Betting Ad Operations

Betting operators have unique concerns about ad operations. To run an in-house digital advertising strategy, tailored software development inside the company can be an effective but costly solution, with newer market entrants often lacking the required capital to invest. On the other hand, collaborating with ad networks that offer relevant traffic means sharing sensitive audience data to achieve more precise targeting.

Epom surveyed their customers and attendees of SBC Barcelona 2022 and revealed: 89% have unsolvable data privacy concerns while involving third parties to run user acquisition campaigns on their behalf. 74% of those who still opted for a middleman to assist them are wary of sharing their user data, resulting in too broad targeting and low performance.

Thus, many roll their sleeves and invest in developing their proprietary independent platform. Yet, the investment is unaffordable and may cost several millions of dollars annually.

How can a hosted white-label ad server be an alternative? White-labelling means that a betting operator can re-brand the platform, tailoring it to their brand identity, and become an owner of an in-house solution in mere weeks.

The paycheck here is much smaller, too: just a couple thousand per month, depending on ad serving volumes. Updates and technical maintenance are included in this price, creating room for a more dedicated focus on an actual strategy.

Another significant advantage of a white-label ad server is that it does not access user data. The provider can see performance metrics and results of clients’ campaigns, but data used for targeting remains the sole property of the betting operators. They can use data sets of any complexity or detail by calling API to their business intelligence tool or using custom variables for targeting based on data received directly from publishers.

Anton Ruin, CEO of Epom, states: “Epom is a technology provider, not an ad ops service. Thanks to the self-serve nature of our ad server, our clients can leverage data autonomously while maintaining full control over their campaigns, performance data insights, and optimization. It’s your data, your decisions, and we’re here just to support you.”

Breaking Through Walled Gardens’ Constraints on Betting Businesses

Aside from ad networks, there are walled gardens that offer an “easy start” with advertising for entry-level market players. However, in our industry, Google and Facebook often mean adhering to stringent policies, limiting access to quality user acquisition.

The problem is that Google may discard betting- and gambling-related ad creatives altogether, causing betting brands to seek traffic elsewhere. Major ad exchanges may share the same policy, so the best way to buy relevant ad space for a betting company is to build direct relationships with publishers.

With Epom, betting operators gain complete freedom over where to serve their ads, as they can manage their publishers in the dedicated interface. This means zero restrictions and customizable placement conditions, ensuring that the quality of traffic and ad placement is entirely within the operators’ control.

From the technical site, it is a pre-developed platform with over 800 settings designed to plan, prioritize, launch, and optimize ad-serving campaigns. What’s more, Epom offers pre-made templates for out-stream videos, animated banners, and native creatives. These templates make creatives more effective in attracting loyal and engaged users.

“Epom is transforming the way betting operators approach advertising. Instead of sinking millions into building their platforms from scratch, they can now invest from just $250 per month into our ready-made solution,” explains Anton Ruin, CEO of Epom. “This allows them to focus on strategic planning, data-driven decision making, and achieving their business goals.”

Two Weeks to Set Up an In-House Ad Serving Solution is a Real Case

Having ready technology at their fingertips, betting operators can work only on integrating an ad server within their own tech stack. According to Epom customer data, it usually takes no more than 2-3 weeks with the assistance of the technical support team.

Epom invites you to experience a new way of managing your in-house advertising, designed with betting operators in mind. Make your next winning bet in advertising with us by learning more about the product today.