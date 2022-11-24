Karen Flores resigns as chief financial officer at GAN

The igaming operator and supplier has appointed Brian Chang as interim CFO.

US.- The igaming operator and supplier GAN Limited has announced that Karen E. Flores has resigned from her position as chief financial officer and from the company’s board of directors, effective today (November 25). Brian Chang, senior vice president, corporate controller, has been appointed as interim to chief financial officer while GAN seeks a permanent replacement.

CEO Dermot Smurfit said: “Karen’s leadership and financial acumen have been critical parts of GAN’s evolution to a U.S. listed public company as well as our, at times, complex acquisition of Coolbet in early 2021. I am deeply appreciative of Karen’s dedication to GAN and wish her all the best for the future.”

GAN recently named Eric J. Green to its board of directors. Green has more than 25 years of investment at Penn Capital. In September, it launched GAN Sports at the Island View Casino, in Gulfport, Mississippi. The in-house developed online and retail sportsbook software is now on twenty internet-connected kiosks.