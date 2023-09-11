Kansas sports betting handle reaches $94.42m in August

The sports betting handle increased 18.4 per cent month-on-month.

US.- Kansas’s sports betting handle was $94.42m in August, up 18.4 per cent from July’s $79.7m. Of the total, $90.6m came from online betting and $3.8m was from retail wagering.

Revenue reached $4.84m, 28.8 per cent lower than the $6.8m posted in July. $359,216 came from retail activity and $4.48m from online sports betting.

Boot Hill Casino and its partner DraftKings were the top performers in the online sports betting segment, according to the Kansas Lottery revenue report. Together, they generated $42.86m in bets.

Kansas Star Casino and FanDuel registered a $27.02m sports betting handle and $1.57m in revenue. Kansas Crossing Casino and BetMGM recorded $7.99m in bets and revenue of $564,204. Kansas Crossing Casino and Caesars reported $7.37m in bets and $387,395 in revenue. The state collected $484,366 in taxes: $448,445 in online tax and $35,921 in retail taxes.

Kansas launched legal sports betting on September 1, 2022. During the first year, bettors wagered over $1.5bn, and the state has generated about $6m in revenue, surpassing the Kansas Lottery’s initial prediction of $1.8m.