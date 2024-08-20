Kansas sports betting handle reaches $203m in July

The handle increased 53.1 per cent from the same period in 2023.

US.- Kansas’s sports betting handle was $203m in July, up 53.1 per cent from the same period in 2023 and down 12.9 per cent from June 2024. Sportsbooks reported revenue of $9.199m, representing a 34.7 per cent increase year-on-year and a drop of 1.8 per cent from June 2024. The hold rate for the month stood at 7.54 per cent.

DraftKings generated $4.57m in revenue from a $56.99m handle while FanDuel posted $3.39m from $37.499m and BetMGM $964,426 from $8.51m.

