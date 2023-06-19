Kansas sports betting handle drops to $120m in May

Online betting in Kansas was down 8 per cent on May to $115.6m.

The state’s sports betting handle decreased nearly 10 per cent compared to April.

US.- Kansas sportsbooks took $120.3m in bets in May, down nearly 10 per cent from April’s $132.9m. Both online and retail sportsbooks registered their monthly lowest since launch in September 2022.

Online betting in Kansas was down 8 per cent at $115.6m, while retail facilities reported a sports betting handle of $4.7m, down 30 per cent compared to April 2023. Kansas sportsbooks reported $8.8m in profit (April: $9.1m).

DraftKings saw the largest handle among the state’s six operators, accepting $48.1m in wagers from online and retail. FanDuel came in second with $36.1m in bets. BetMGM came in third with $13.1m, followed by Caesars with $11.3m. Barstool ($6.5m) and PointsBet ($1.2m) rounded out the list.

Sportsbooks at Kansas’s four state-owned casinos began accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms on September 1 in a soft launch. The full launch was on September 8.

The Prairie Band Casino and Resort to offer sports betting

The Prairie Band Casino and Resort is set to offer sports betting in Kansas. The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation has voted to approve a Tribal-State Gaming Compact to allow an on-site sportsbook at its venue in Mayetta. It will be the first tribal casino to offer sports betting in the state.

Visitors will be able to access sports betting kiosks throughout the casino floor and sportsbook. The customers will be eligible for loyalty rewards similar to those available for slots, table games, and bingo.