Kambi Group signs on-property sportsbook partnership with Great Canadian Entertainment

Multi-year agreement will see Kambi provide its retail sportsbook solution to multiple casinos in Ontario owned by one of Canada’s premier gaming companies.

Press release.- Kambi Group plc, the world’s trusted sports betting partner, has signed a multi-year partnership with Great Canadian Entertainment (“Great Canadian”), one of the largest gaming and entertainment companies in Canada, to provide its leading on-property sportsbook to 10 of the operator’s casinos in the province of Ontario.

The agreement will see Great Canadian launch a Kambi-powered sportsbook across its portfolio of properties in the Canadian province, including one of Ontario’s newest land-based casinos, Pickering Casino Resort.

Great Canadian operates 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality destinations across Canada, including a dozen casinos in Ontario.

Under the agreement, Great Canadian will benefit from a high-performance retail sportsbook solution that includes state-of-the-art betting kiosks with fully configurable digital signage functionality.

The partnership will have a small positive financial impact on Kambi’s revenue in 2022 with a more material revenue impact from 2023.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi chief executive officer and Co-founder said: “I am delighted to form this exciting sports betting partnership with Great Canadian, which is rightly regarded as one of Canada’s premier gaming and entertainment companies with an unrivalled retail footprint.

“This underlines our position as the leading multi-channel sportsbook provider in North America and we are looking forward to working with the talented team at Great Canadian to deliver a market-leading sportsbook experience for its patrons.”

“The addition of sports betting at 10 of our Ontario-based gaming destinations is an important new amenity, elevating the gaming experience for our guests,” stated Tony Rodio, chief executive officer at Great Canadian Entertainment.

“As the first company to launch this type of product in Ontario, we are thankful for our partnership with Kambi throughout this new venture as well as the continued support from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and Ontario’s provincial government,” concluded Rodio.