Kambi scores hat-trick of award wins at EGR B2B Awards 2022

World’s trusted sports betting partner named Sportsbook Platform Supplier and Sports Betting Supplier of the Year as its leading Bet Builder product is also recognised.

Press release.- Kambi, the world’s trusted sports betting partner, won a hat-trick of awards at the prestigious EGR B2B Awards 2022 last night, including the headline category for Sportsbook Platform Supplier.

The Sportsbook Platform award win marks the fourth year in a row that Kambi has taken home the headline sports betting prize, while Kambi also won Sports Betting Supplier for the third consecutive year.

The evening was capped off by Kambi also winning the Innovation in Sports Betting Software category for its Bet Builder product which leads the market in key areas such as multi-game capability and paybacks.

In recent months, Kambi has expanded Bet Builder to multiple sports and leagues including NHL, US college football and MLB to give partners a competitive edge.

Simon Noy, Kambi SVP Trading, said: “At Kambi, we are committed to providing our partners with the high-performance technology needed to outcompete the market and to provide exciting sports betting experiences for players.

“It is fantastic that the strength of Kambi’s flexible platform and the unrivalled level of service we offer to partners has once again been recognised by our industry peers, and we would like to thank the judges for this recognition and EGR for hosting such a great event.

“I am particularly proud to see Kambi’s Bet Builder win a standalone award and to be credited by the judges as the standout innovation in sports betting, which is a testament to the hard work of all our employees during the judging period.”

Held at The Brewery in London, the EGR B2B Awards are judged by a panel of experienced industry executives and independently adjudicated by professional services firm Deloitte.

The awards come just weeks after Kambi was also named Sports Betting Supplier of the Year at the EGR North America Awards 2022, as well as Retail Supplier of the Year and Online Sports Betting Supplier of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards.