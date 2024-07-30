Kambi and LiveScore Group complete Virgin Bet sportsbook migration

The migration follows several successful roll-outs with the flagship LiveScore Bet brand.

Press release.- Kambi Group and LiveScore Group have further strengthened their partnership with the migration of the operator’s UK-facing Virgin Bet brand onto the Kambi sportsbook platform.

Virgin Bet has grown to become a leading brand in the UK since first launching in 2019, with its migration to the Kambi sportsbook set to unlock the next stage of its growth trajectory.

Today’s announcement marks the latest successful collaboration between Kambi and LiveScore Group, having already partnered on the flagship LiveScore Bet sportsbook in markets including the UK, Ireland, The Netherlands and Nigeria.

Erik Lögdberg, MD, Kambi Sportsbook, said: “We are proud to announce this landmark migration for Kambi in the UK with Virgin Bet, a hugely popular and well-established brand which shares our commitment to delivering the highest calibre of sports betting experiences.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely together, combining Kambi’s technical and sportsbook expertise with that of LiveScore’s in-house product teams as we drive ongoing growth in their target markets.”

Sam Sadi, CEO at LiveScore Group, said: “Offering Virgin Bet customers the strongest possible range of products and services is a priority for us, and having a top-tier sportsbook in place is a core part of this.

“After the success of our partnership on LiveScore Bet, we are pleased to have further extended our work with Kambi as we look to further grow Virgin Bet’s footprint in the UK market.”