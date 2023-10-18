Juventus’s Nicolò Fagioli suspended for betting on football

The Italian Federal Prosecutor’s Office has suspended Fagioli for seven months.

Italy.- The Federal Prosecutor’s Office has suspended Juventus’s Nicolò Fagioli from football for seven months for betting on the sport. Fagioli will also pay a Є12,500 fine.

Two other players from the Italian national team, Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali and Aston Villa player Nicolo Zaniolo, are also reported to be under investigation and to have been dropped from the national side. Tonali’s agent, Guiseppe Riso, has said that the player has a gambling addiction.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) says that Fagioli reached an agreement to apply for a reduced sanction under Article 126 of the CGS after Juventus contacted the association about his betting. It had been reported that the player had placed bets via an unlicensed gambling site.

FIGC rules state that players must not bet on football events organised by FIGC, UEFA and FIFA. Players found betting on football can be banned for up to three years. Fagioli was disqualified for 12 months, but this was reduced by five months. Fagioli must undergo therapy for six months and must make ten appearances at amateur sports associations, federal centres and gambling addiction recovery centres.

The FIGC said the Federal Prosecutor’s Office will monitor the agreement, which could be terminated if Fagioli breaches it.

See also: Calls for investigation into sports betting manipulation in Peru