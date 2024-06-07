Jackpot.com becomes AP lottery courier and results provider

The online lottery ticket platform will offer state lottery results on The Associated Press’ website.

US.- The online lottery ticket platform Jackpot.com has announced that it will become the official lottery courier and provider of nationwide lottery results for The Associated Press (AP). It will offer various state lottery results on APNews.com and to AP customers via a lottery results feed.

Akshay Khanna, CEO and co-founder of Jackpot.com, said: “Working with The Associated Press as their official lottery courier and provider of state lottery results marks a pivotal moment for us at Jackpot.com. This collaboration not only helps provider readers with the latest lottery drawing results, but enables them to seamlessly and responsibly purchase lottery tickets online. Through AP’s extensive reach, we’re not just selling tickets; we’re transforming the landscape of lottery gaming.”

Barry Bedlan, AP’s global products director for text, data and new markets, added: “We look forward to working with Jackpot.com to provide the latest lottery results to our customers as well as the audience on APNews.com.”

Jackpot.com recently launched in New Jersey, its sixth US state. New Jersey lottery players can order tickets for Powerball and Mega Millions and state lottery games, including Pick-3, Pick-4, and Cash 4 Life.