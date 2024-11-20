Affiliate Management of the Future to be showcased at special conference

The event will take place on November 26th at Palms Royale Sofia, in the Grand Hotel Millennium Sofia, club Black&White.

Press release.- What will affiliate management look like in the future? This is one of the questions that will be addressed during the Affiliate Conference, part of the Eastern European Gaming Summit, which will take place on November 26th at Palms Royale Sofia, in the Grand Hotel Millennium Sofia, club Black&White. Now in its third year, the event will bring together the most innovative affiliates and operators in the gambling industry to exchange ideas, share experiences, and form new strategic partnerships.

The conference, officially sponsored by Palms Bet, will be opened by Rossi McKee, entrepreneur and co-founder of Telematic Interactive Bulgaria, CT Interactive, and CT Gaming. Elitbet, ZettaOnline, and 8888.bg are also among the sponsors. The moderator of the forum will be Eugene Ravdin, editor, commentator, host, and a prominent expert in content creation and digital brand strategies.

As the first speaker on stage, Gjorgje Ristikj, CEO and founder of LinkDataMedia.com and igamingWise.com, partner, entrepreneur, and igaming consultant, will present a lecture on the topic: “How to Build a Successful and Well-Known Affiliate Brand in the Competitive igaming Industry?”

Stefan Paul Muеhlbauer, a globally recognised expert in affiliate management, will talk about innovations in the field and answer the question of whether AI and chatbots will successfully replace humans in communication between affiliates, the internet network, and advertisers.

Daniel Lux, CEO of Linxact & SEO Consultant, will discuss the importance of understanding and utilizing local SEO strategies in the rapidly growing gambling industry to gain a competitive advantage in regional markets.

Specifically, he will guide conference attendees on how to adapt SEO campaigns to specific geographic regions, use local keywords, optimize for mobile and voice search, and build region-specific backlinks.

In the early afternoon, a dynamic panel will take place with all the speakers, discussing strategies for optimizing conversions and building brand partnerships. They will share their insights on topics such as data analysis for audience targeting, creating engaging content, and exploring affiliate marketing opportunities in emerging markets. As tradition dictates, the event will conclude with a poker tournament, which will take place from 16:00 to 18:00, followed by a networking party at Black&White Club in Sofia, starting at 20:00.

The event will focus on practical strategies that participants can immediately apply to increase their revenues. Visitors will learn effective techniques for optimising conversions, creating attention-grabbing content, and building partnerships with successful brands.

“Don’t miss this unique opportunity to connect with leading experts and learn how to take your business to the next level!” the organisers said.