Sports betting in the Netherlands: One Casino to enter market

One Casino has gained a licence from the Dutch gambling regulator.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator, Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), has granted a sports betting licence to One Casino. The operator has not confirmed when it will start to take sports bets in the Netherlands, but its entry into the market will bring the number of operators back up following LiveScore Bet’s decision to leave the market.

One Casino CEO Mark Schram said the operator would go live with Delasport, making it the first operator on the Dutch market to use this platform.

He said: “We always strive to provide the best and most innovative entertainment in the igaming industry, so a modern sportsbook that allows us to offer a superior product in the market to our players fits perfectly with our mission. As we expand the brand to new markets worldwide, we are also enriching our offering and this time it is with a sportsbook. We are looking forward to this collaboration.”

Meanwhile, LiveScore Group has confirmed that it has decided to close its online gaming offering in the Netherlands. It cited increasingly challenging conditions, which include an upcoming hike in gambling tax from January.

LiveScore Bet, which also operates in the UK, Ireland and Nigeria, told the KSA that it will cease offering online gambling in the Netherlands on November 29. Players will be able to make deposits up until November 25 and will be able to make bets until November 29 when any remaining balances will be refunded. The company said it was undertaking a consultation process with affected employees.