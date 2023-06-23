ITIA hands down life bans to two tennis players for breaches of betting rules

Nastja Kolar and Alexandra Riley have been banned for breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP).

UK.- The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has banned Nastja Kolar and Alexandra Riley from the sport for life or breaching its Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP). The players were suspended in March in relation to suspected breaches of betting rules in the period from 2015 to 2020.

Kolar, from Slovakia, was once ranked in the WTA top 200 in both singles and doubles. She was found guilty of betting on tennis, sharing information to facilitate betting and failing to report offences. She was ruled to have manipulated six matches that she played in and to have conspired with Riley, from the US, to manipulate four matches they played against each another.

As well as the lifetime ban, Kolar has been given a $175,000 fine. Meanwhile Riley has been banned for life and fined $50,000 for having manipulated five matches, courtsiding, failing to preserve evidence and failing to report Kolar.

See also: ULIS names Gilles Maillet as president