Irish racing still concerned over Betting Regulation Bill

Legislators continue to evaluate Ireland’s proposed gambling legislation.

Ireland.- The Irish racing industry continues to voice concerns about the potential impact of the country’s Betting Regulation Bill. It is particularly concerned about Section 141, which could reduce television coverage due to the proposal of a gambling advertising ban between 5.30am and 9pm.

Despite the proposed legislation making a distinction between sponsorship and advertising, Paul Hensey, CEO of the Association of Irish Racecourses (AIR), is still concerned. He said: “The one stumbling block we still have is Clause 141, which prohibits bookmaker advertising on television or radio between 5:30am and 9pm, and we haven’t made any more progress on that yet.”

The two main broadcasters of Irish racing are Racing TV and Sky Sports racing. The AIR, which organises media rights for most Irish racecourses and Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) said they had positive engagement with Ireland’s minister for justice, James Browne, who drafted the bill.

The government had hoped to implement the bill by the end of 2023, but it is still being evaluated by legislators of the Dail Eireann.

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) chief executive Suzanne Eade said: “Our proposals centred around the demographics of those who are subscribed to racing channels. They are of an age group that is among the least at risk of problem gambling, based on what we know and the research from the Economic & Social Research Institute [ESRI].”

Ireland’s new gambling regulator

Earlier this month, Anne Marie Caulfield, the head of the new Irish gambling regulator, criticised the “gamblification” of sports and its potential effect on young people. She said gambling in sports could harm young people’s relationship with something that should be a “positive influence”.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Caulfield said the Irish Gambling Regulatory Authority has been recruiting in preparation for formally starting to work in 2024. She also noted that it had commissioned an ESRI study on problem gambling in Ireland, identifying that one in 30 have some form of problem gambling.