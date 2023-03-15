Irina Ruf is new managing director at Merkur Casino

Gauselmann subsidiary with new management line-up.

Press release.- With immediate effect, Irina Ruf has assumed the role of managing director international at Merkur Casino GmbH. The subsidiary of the Eastern Westphalian Gauselmann Group operates around 800 arcades in Germany and across Europe.

As the new managing director, Irina Ruf is responsible for securing and growing the existing markets as well as for driving forward new acquisitions in the international arena.

Ruf is thus stepping into the shoes of Stefan Bruns, who will in future represent the Sports Betting and Online Gaming business segment on the Management Board of the Gauselmann Group.

“We are delighted that in Irina Ruf we have been able to win a new managing director with extensive expertise and experience in particular in international operations,” explains Dieter Kuhlmann, Gauselmann Group Management Board member with responsibility for Gaming Operations.

Hailing from Bremen, Irina Ruf looks back on an almost 15-year career within the Group, most recently as executive operations director international at Merkur Casino GmbH. “Based on her wide-ranging career path to date, Ms Ruf brings to the job all the prerequisites to successfully continue and expand Merkur Casino’s international business activities,” Kuhlmann adds.

For her part, Irina Ruf is also ready to embrace the challenges that the position of managing director brings with it: “I am looking forward to developing new geographical markets and implementing exciting projects together with my team. One particular focus will be on developing the online markets.”

The new head of Merkur Casino has ambitious plans: “Our goal is to maintain Merkur Casino International’s strong position and to confidently rise to the ever-growing demands,” Ruf concludes.