Ireland’s BoyleSports said to be exploring sale

BoyleSports has expanded rapidly in the last three years.

Ireland.- Irish media reported over the weekend that the country’s largest independent betting company, BoyleSports, is believed to exploring a potential sale that would see a big change in the Irish gambling market, as well as effects in the UK, where the company has built up a retail presence

BoyleSports, which is headquartered in Dundalk, County Louth, has 340 betting shops in Ireland and the UK and employs about 2,500 people. As well as making a rapid expansion in its retail presence, it’s also been expanding online, extending its offering to Europe, Africa and Canada.

In July, Mark Kemp stepped down as chief executive of BoyleSports to head up the new sportsbook division at the streaming platform DAZN. He had replaced Conor Grey as CEO of BoyleSports in June last year.

Last November, BoyleSports announced its acquisition of independent bookmaker Tully Bookmakers‘ ten remaining retail betting venues in Ireland, taking its portfolio of retail betting shops in Ireland and Northern Ireland to 268.

BoyleSports has betting shops in the UK – an expansion that began with its acquisition of the independent bookmaker Wilf Gilbert in 2019 – and it plans to enter the Netherlands’ new online gaming market.