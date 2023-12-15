International gambling community introduces Code of a Cool Ethical Streamer

The new Code of a Cool Ethical Streamer consolidates suggestions of community members to eliminate harmful gambling experiences.

Press release.- In an industry-first move, Scatters Club, a global community of passionate gambling streamers and players, supported by the initiative of players and viewers, is calling to promote responsible practices in gambling streaming. Scatters Club recognizes the increasing popularity and influence of gambling streamers and underscores the urgency of setting ethical standards in 2024.

This initiative is crucial in an era where over 60% of online gamblers are influenced by streaming content, and 25% of young gamblers aged 18-24 admit to starting gambling after watching online streams.

The Scatters Club community engaged in a poll to create a portrait of a responsible gambling streamer and to reflect on their favourite streamers’ behaviour and habits. Based on the community’s feedback, The Code of a Cool Ethical Streamer was designed to safeguard viewers, particularly vulnerable groups, from potential harm associated with gambling. Key tenets of the code include:

Be careful with money: play only with your own money and never borrow to make a bet

Stay in control and know when it’s the best time to stop

Play for fun, not for the sake of making money

Never boast about big losses

Scatters Club’s initiative is also a response to global public concerns regarding the impact of online gambling, with 40% of online gamblers feeling they are not adequately informed about the risks of gambling. With this in mind, The Code of an Ethical Streamer focuses on raising awareness about gambling risks and promoting problem gambling support services.

Supporting the initiative, Scatters Club launches the nomination for The Most Responsible Streamer at Scatters Club Streamers Awards, which will take place online on February 1. Viewers and loyal followers have a chance to express appreciation by nominating a streamer, who promotes conscious gambling and a healthy approach to finance.

Scatters Club invites gambling streamers worldwide to conduct a self-assessment of their practices as ethical streamers and join forces in promoting a self-aware approach to gambling.

1. Gaming with Awareness

1.1 Play for fun

Gambling is a source of drive and intense emotions. Think of it as a pleasant pastime you’re paying for, but never count on it as a source of riches. Fortunes come and go, and it’s not worth tying your mental and financial well-being to such an unreliable factor.

1.2 Play with the money you’re not afraid to lose

Playing gives you pleasure – but only until it starts affecting your financial stability. Remember that it’s not possible to reliably predict your wins, so be cautious and only gamble with money you could comfortably lose without affecting your everyday life.

1.3 Know the score

Let’s be real – gambling affects people. We’re all about being aware of its impact. Acknowledge the risks and recognize how much space gambling occupies in your life.

2. Play Smart

2.1 Knowledge is power

We strive to make smart choices about our gambling adventures. Make sure you understand the game’s mechanics, the risks, and how it will reflect on you and those watching.

2.2 Set your limits

We’re all about having a good time, but let’s not go overboard. Set your personal boundaries – in terms of time, money, and whatever else is important. It’s all about enjoying the ride without losing sight of reality.

3. Own Your Actions

3.1 Stream with a conscience

You are a part of our streaming fam and as such, keep it entertaining but also be responsible. Do not encourage crazy bets, do not boast about your losses (or wins!), and do not mislead people in general. We’re here to have fun, not to lead anyone down a sketchy path.

3.2 Keep your mind clear

Streaming the game is like swimming in an unpredictable sea. Steer your boat with your mind sharp and sober to react properly to the sudden waves of extreme luck or high-stakes failure.

3.3 Ask for help

Scatters Club is a community and we’re in this together. And that means supporting each other when things get out of control. Tell us if you feel like you’re losing your play-life balance, and we’ll try our best to help you get back to normal.

4. Stick to the Playbook

Play nice. Stick to the rules and codes that keep the game fair. We’re not about shady moves or shortcuts. Keep it clean, keep it fun, and keep it ethical!