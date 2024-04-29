Chicken Ranch Casino to host job fairs

The company is currently developing a five-story hotel scheduled to open this year.

US.- California’s Chicken Ranch Casino has scheduled job fairs to be held on April 29 and May 14. They will focus on hiring for food and beverage, hotel, gaming and security positions. The company is developing a five-storey hotel scheduled to open this year. Once completed, it will offer 196 hotel rooms, a 12,000-square-foot conference space, restaurants and chicken-themed dining.

Recently, Chicken Ranch Casino named Katie Kirkland as group sales manager. Kirkland has more than 14 years of experience in the hospitality, tourism and sales industry. She worked as sales and marketing director at Visit Tuolumne County and served at Club Med Resorts, Black Oak Casino Resort, and Development Counsellors International. In February, Eric Barbaro was named general manager of the resort.

