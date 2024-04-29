1xBet took part in the SiGMA Americas 2024 exhibition

At its booth, the brand team held meetups with colleagues and presented updates to the gaming platform.

1xBet has participated in the forum events and has become one of its sponsors.

Press release.- 1xBet could not miss SiGMA Americas 2024, the largest industry forum in Latin America.

From April 23 to 25, more than 1,000 affiliates, 200 speakers, and 1,000 gambling operators gathered at the Transamerica Expo Center in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Industry professionals exchanged opinions on gambling trends, shared experiences, and established contacts to implement future projects.

Bookmaker company 1xBet actively participated in the forum events and once again became one of its sponsors. At its booth, the brand team held meetups with colleagues, presented updates to the gaming platform, and talked about unique opportunities for earning money with the 1xPartners affiliate program.

See also: 1xBet: “Our goal is to create a product that will take a leading position in the market”

A 1xBet representative said: “The Latin American market has enormous potential and is very important for our company. In the near future, we are actively expanding our presence on the continent, including through cooperation with new partners.

“We thank the organizers of SiGMA Americas 2024 for organizing a dialogue with the industry’s best representatives. Top managers of our company took part in interesting discussions about the industry’s development and the peculiarities of doing business in Latin America and also received invaluable information for the brand’s further progress in the region.”