International Center for Responsible Gaming announces annual conference details

The event will be held at The Venetian Las Vegas.

The conference on Gambling and Addiction will be held in October.

US.- The International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) has announced its 25th annual Conference on Gambling and Addiction. The science-based forum featuring the latest research on gambling disorders and responsible gambling will be held on October 6-7 at The Venetian Expo, in The Venetian Las Vegas.

Some of the topics that will be discussed at the two-day event are the impact of the changing gambling landscape on clinicians, and players’ understanding of who is responsible for responsible gambling. It will also discuss how scientists and industry can work together on research projects and how to investigate digital approaches to prevention and recovery

Some of the speakers will be Jon E. Grant, JD, MD, MPH of the University of Chicago, Deirdre Querney, MSW, CPGC, CCAC, Alcohol, Drug & Gambling Services, of the City of Hamilton, Eric Louderback, PhD, division on addiction at the Cambridge Health Alliance, a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School, Marc N. Potenza, MD, PhD, Yale University School of Medicine, James Whelan, PhD, University of Memphis, and Lucy Lan, MD, MBA, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare, Las Vegas.

The ICRG has named Travis Sztainert as director of research and education.