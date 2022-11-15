Indiana sports betting handle reaches $446.2m in October

Indiana’s sports betting handle was down 3 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle for October was $446.2m. That’s 15.4 per cent higher than September’s $382.5m but down 3.3 per cent year-on-year.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, operators pulled in $46.9m in legal sports betting revenue, the third-highest total behind $51.2m the month prior and $47.7m in October 2021. The state received $4.5m in taxes.

Football, both college and NFL, was the most popular sport to bet on, taking $168.6m. Parlays were second at $126.2m, followed by “other sports” (such as auto racing and golf) at $61.4m, and then basketball ($57m) and baseball ($32.5m).

Blue Chip Casino (FanDuel), claimed the top spot for the month among operators, posting $18.5m in AGR from $135.7m in bets. Ameristar Casino (DraftKings), processed more wagers – $153.3m – but its AGR was lower at $12.7m. Belterra Casino (FanDuel), placed third with $4.6m in AGR from a handle of $44.3m.

See also: Indiana casinos report $204m in gaming win for September