Indiana sports betting handle reaches $429.7m in October

The sports betting handle decreased year-on-year.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle was $429.7m in October, a 3.7 per cent decrease compared to the $446.2m reported last year but 6.3 per cent ahead of September 2023. According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, taxable adjusted gross revenue in September amounted to $45.2m, down 3.6 per cent year-on-year but 10 per cent higher than September’s $41.1m.

Ameristar Casino and DraftKings remained the frontrunners with $17.8m in revenue from $172.8m in bets. Blue Chip Casino and FanDuel posted $17.4m in revenue off a handle of $147.1m. Belterra Casino, another FanDuel partner posted revenue of $3.7m from bets totalling $36.7m.

Football was the most popular sport among Indiana bettors, attracting $153.3m in bets. Basketball bets totalled $38.3m, while baseball drew $27.4m in wagers. Some $142.3m was spent on parlay bets. The state collected $4.3m in sports betting tax during the month. The $3.3bn handle for the first ten months of the year is 7.3 per cent lower than 2022 but revenue is up 6 per cent at $322.7m.